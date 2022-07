One week after former Power 95 Wichita host “DJ Koolout” made sexual abuse allegations against morning man Greg Williams (pictured) in a lengthy Facebook post, channel 12 in Wichita reports two new accusers have stepped forward.

Williams has denied the allegations.

Johnny Starks (DJ Koolout) said he’s planning legal action against Williams.

Audacy has taken Williams off the air while it investigates.

Read the channel 12 piece HERE.