WAMU Hires New Chief Content Officer

Tom Hudson is the new Chief Content Officer at WAMU-FM in Washington, DC. WAMU is a public station that carries NPR and local news and information.

Hudson currently serves as the Vice President of News and Special Correspondent at WLRN in Southern Florida. Hudson replaces Monna Kashfi who departed in February 2022.

At WLRN, Hudson led the organization’s news engagement strategy and hosted and produced a local news show.

Previously, Hudson was co-anchor and managing editor for National Business Report which covered topics including Federal Reserve interest rate policies and global trade. Tom has also served as host and managing editor of the nationally syndicated financial television program First Business. In addition, Tom has served as an adjunct faculty member at the University of Miami’s Department of Journalism and has also been a columnist for The Miami Herald and McClatchy News Service.

We had a strong pool of candidates, and we would like to extend our strong thanks to Jonathan Blakley who has been serving as our Interim Director of Content since February. Through this nearly five-month appointment, Jonathan has provided leadership in several efforts including the fourth season of Dish City, and helped in our search for new talent.

Hudson starts on August 15 and Jonathan will stay through the end of August to assist with the transition.

Picture courtesy WLRN