Savannah In Connecticut

Savannah will join WKSS-FM Hartford as part of the “Courtney and KISS Morning Show”. Savannah is no stranger to iHeartMedia Connecticut holding several positions, before starting her own social media management company.

“Savannah is a fantastic addition to the already legendary team that is well-known in the market,” said Steve Honeycomb, Market President. “She will work great alongside Courtney and Walmart Jeff to continue to provide the best morning entertainment with a fresh perspective”

She starts August 1.