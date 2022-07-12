iHeart Harrisburg Launches New Travel Show

WHP-AM in Harrisburg has debuted “Let’s Visit PA with Sandy Fenton.” In collaboration with PA Tourism, the new syndicated travel show starring radio veteran Sandy Fenton will broadcast Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The show will also be heard across several markets in the PA area, including Allentown; Erie; Dover; Wilmington; Reading; Salisbury, MD; and on iHeartRadio.com and the app.

“Let’s Visit PA with Sandy Fenton” will explore stunning natural beauty – and discover quirky, off the beaten path attractions found in every corner of our state.

A travel writer and broadcast veteran with over 40-years in the radio industry, Fenton created and hosted a one-hour weekly travel show – “Let’s Talk Travel with AAA” from September 1993 to May 2022. A frequent world traveler, Fenton is recognized as a travel and cruise expert (130+ cruises). Her in-studio show guests included well-known travel experts from around the globe plus top-level industry executives & professionals, including airline and cruise ship captains, well-traveled celebrities, best-selling travel authors, tour operators and celebrated hoteliers.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with iHeart and Sandy Fenton on this adventure which will spread the good word, the must-dos of travel to the masses in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” said Michael Chapaloney, Executive Director of Tourism. “Sandy is one of the state’s biggest megaphones for tourism in PA and we are excited with this syndication our reach is greater than ever before.”

“We’ve got it all – right here in Pennsylvania! Every Saturday, ‘Let’s Visit PA with Sandy Fenton’ will explore every corner of our state and feature a different drive-to vacation spot with the local experts,” said Fenton.