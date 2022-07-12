New Show From AURN

This week, AURN drops the first episode of a new ongoing series “On the Record with Ebony McMorris, a bi-monthly interview series covering the latest in news from around the U.S.

Part of AURN’s On the Record” series, Ebony’s interviews with Rev. Sharpton will feature one on one conversations offering in-depth and personal takes on stories affecting Black America.

“I am delighted to be a regular guest of On the Record. Ebony McMorris is a major voice of our community, taking us into the White House every day and asking tough questions. I look forward to robust discussions on a Black-owned media outlet” says Rev Sharpton.