Ronnie Wright, former writer for the Bleacher Report, is launching a new sports podcast network called The BOAT, which stands for Best of All Time. The network will include sports-talk podcasts that will be co-produced by Wright and Amblacks Media.

Write said, “Today is the right time to shine in the world of sports with relevant content. Podcasts takes the game to another level.”

The BOAT Sports Podcast Network will launch on September 1 with seven shows.