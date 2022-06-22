Eagan Joins AdLarge

Brian Egan is the new Director of Digital Content and Strategy at AdLarge. Egan is the host of Glue Guys podcast and previously worked with Adlarge when he ran the Almighty Media podcast network. Most recently, Egan created and Co-Founded Inlet TV, a digital multi-media live streaming platform focused on highly scalable HLS technology.

Cathy Csukas, AdLarge Co-CEO commented on the announcement, “Throughout his career, Brian has had the opportunity to work with some of the largest podcasters in the world and brings an impressive depth of experience and entrepreneurial vision to the company. With his leadership, we’re focused on finding new marketing and content opportunities and look forward to reaching new levels of success for our clients in 2022.”

Egan added, “I can’t express how excited I am to join this incredible team of industry-leading professionals. I’m looking forward to contributing to the inspired work they already do for their content partners, with an eye toward expanding their footprint in emerging markets and products. For anyone looking to connect on podcast content, technology, or to just make an introduction – my inbox is wide open!”