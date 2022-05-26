Here Are Your 2022 Gracie Award Winners

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation presented the 47th Annual Gracie Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA. The awards recognized exemplary programming created by women, for women and about women in all facets of media and entertainment.

The winners included:

Actress Jillian Mercado received the Gracie Award for her role in the Showtime drama The L Word: Generation Q.

Tamron Hall accepted the Gracie Award for “Best On-Air Talent.”

Award-winning writer, director and producer Ava DuVernay accepted the award for “Best Family Series” for her first unscripted television series Home Sweet Home do that.”

POSE was honored with the Grand Award for Drama.

Actress Nasim Pedrad accepted the award for “Best Actress in a Breakthrough Role in Comedy ” for CHAD, for which she is also creator, writer, executive producer and showrunner.

Rose McIver presented the award for “Best Actress in Leading Role Drama” to Melanie Lynskey for her character in Showtime’s acclaimed new series Yellowjackets.

Medha Gandhi was awarded “Co-host Radio Nationally Syndicated”.

You can view the complete list of winners Here.