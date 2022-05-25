Former Radio Station to Become Podcast Studio

The former student-run radio station at Eastern Oregon University is being converted to a podcast studio for students. KEOL was voted away in 2021 by the student fee committee due to the high cost of operating the station and reduced interest from students, according to The Observer in Oregon. The podcast studio will not requite student fees.

Students will soon be able to launch their own podcasts in the studio space.

Vice President of Student Affairs Lacy Karpilo told The Observer, “We wanted to make sure we still had something exciting in that space for the students. It still allows for the spirit of what the radio station was, but utilizes the technology and expertise we have without the same funding issues as with the radio station.”