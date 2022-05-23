Albany Radiothon Raises $300K

The 24th annual Cares for Kids Radiothon raised $314,000 on Albany’s News Radio 810 & 103.1 WGY and 99.5 The River. Every dollar raised supports programs and services at Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Med.

“It is with a deep commitment to our community that iHeartMedia has continued its partnership with Albany Med and the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital this year to help raise funds and awareness of needs at the hospital,” said Howard Greiner, Area President, iHeartMedia. “All of us at iHeart want to do our part and we’re thrilled for the success of this year’s Radiothon.”

The 25-hour live radio broadcast took place at Albany Med on May 5 and 6 from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Several families who have received care at the hospital were interviewed by on-air personalities Doug Goudie, Diane Donato, Joe Gallagher, Mike Patrick, and Jaime Roberts from News Radio 810 & 103.1 WGY and Randy McCarten, Rachel Davis, Kevin Rush, Shanna, and Bob Hauer from 99.5 The River.

“We are grateful for the overwhelming generosity shown by our community each year during the radiothon,” said Barbara E. Ostrov, MD, chief of service of the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital. “That support, along with the dedication of our sponsors and great media partners at iHeartMedia Albany, helps ensure that we can provide the best care possible for all of our young patients.”