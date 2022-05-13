THIS JUST IN…

Former NBC NFL reporter Michele Tafoya will be a keynote interview at our July virtual podcasting conference called How to Make Real Money Podcasting. Tafoya will launch a new podcast with the Salem Podcast Network called Sideline Sanity on May 23rd.

Her podcast will focus on life, politics and world news; and air four times per week.

The Radio Ink/Podcast Business Journal virtual podcast conference is being held July 18th and July 20th from 9AM to 2PM.

