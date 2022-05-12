KRFC About to Boom at 50KW

Community radio station KRFC-FM in Fort Collins, CO. is about to double its reach by flipping on the switch to its own new 50KW signal later today. The station, which has been on the air for 19 years, has been rented a 3-kilowatt signal on a farm east of Fort Collins.

KRFC Executive Director Jen Parker told The Coloradoan the station will now reach north to the Wyoming border, south down the Interstate 25 corridor to north Denver, past Greeley to the east and portions of Boulder County to the south and west,

“It’s pretty rare for a community radio station to be building its own tower.

$500,000 was raised by the station over 3 1/2 years to build the new tower.

