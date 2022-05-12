Congratulations WAY-FM

Way Nation, the digital content platform for WayFM and Way Media, has hit a cool milestone. The Way Nation YouTube channel has reached the 100,000-subscriber mark receiving the Silver Creator Award.

“The YouTube platform and algorithm has become one of our greatest assets for reaching people beyond our radio signals,” said Zach Boehm, Director of Digital Content. “We’re so honored that 100,000 people have subscribed to see more videos. We want to serve people with fun and meaningful videos, engaging them to love Jesus and spread hope.”

Launched in 2017, features like Song Battles, This or That, Songs From a Mug, and World’s Biggest Small Group, have received more than 13 million views. According to YouTube, only 0.28% of all YouTube channels reach the 100,000 subscriber level.

“This group of content creators is one of the most passionate I’ve ever worked with,” said Ron Harrell, VP Brand and Content. “Their unique ability to use radio and recording industry talent to engage with an audience is highly recognized in the Contemporary Christian Music community. But the real recognition comes from the viewers looking for fun and meaningful content.”