Expanded Role For Scott at Pacific Media Group

Following the debut of Radio/TV veteran, Shannon Scott on Pacific Media Group’s KQMQ-FM as host of the Sunday Mele, the former PD and morning show host will expand his role with the company to host two additional shows, weekends on KUMU FM.

“Shannon is a beloved member of our community and an extraordinary radio host,” explains 94.7 KUMU Program Director, Kelsey “K-Smooth” Yogi. “Pacific Media Group is deeply committed to providing our local communities with local voices on the radio. Adding Shannon to the weekend lineup on 94.7 KUMU brings another local media star to Hawaii’s Feel Good Station, and gives the audience a chance to hear Shannon talk story, share local information, and timely, relevant news.” Beyond dancing hula for Na Maka O Pu’uwai Aloha and hosting two lu’au shows at Moani Waikiki’s “Hawaiian Style Pa’ina” and Turtle Bay’s Paniolo Pa’ina, he is a proud husband to Mandi and father to two daughters.