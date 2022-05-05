Westwood One Memorial Day Plans

Westwood One is planning to mark Memorial Day Weekend with three specials. It will celebrate the start of summertime with programming specials in three different formats – Country, Classic Rock, and Hit Radio/ Hot Adult Contemporary.

The Country special will be hosted by Chris Young and feature two hours of the hottest Country music with guests Luke Bryan, Lady A, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Kenny Chesney, and more.

In the Classic Rock special, Billy Idol hosts with a killer playlist of music along with stories about some of his music friends, and a few about himself.

Katy Perry will lead the CHR/Hot AC Special, featuring two hours of today’s hottest music, this summer’s lineup of concerts and festivals, information about the U.S. National Parks, and Katy’s stories about “Perry’s Play Land”.

The specials will be two hours long and available via web download between 6 a.m. and 12 midnight from Saturday, May 28th to Monday, May 30th.