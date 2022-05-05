Radio Execs Launch New Podcast Studio Venture

Guaranty Media CEO Flynn Foster and former Triton Digital/Katz Executive Mike Agovino are launching Drop Biscuit Studios. Drop Biscuit currently has three series in production and plans to release at least five original series during 2022 and more than double that output in 2023.

“At Guaranty we’ve consistently won the ratings and revenue battles and remained relevant by placing community first and focusing on live, local and regional content. There are many great nationally and internationally focused creators and podcasts out there, but we believe people in our region of the country are just as thirsty for localized and contextually relevant on-demand content as they have traditionally been for localized broadcast content”, said Gordy Rush VP Guaranty Media.

“We know that thirst extends from their sports legends and hometown teams to their music and arts, to their culture and food, to their traditions and politics, to their tragedies and history and we’re creating/curating a content portfolio for them,” said Mike Agovino. “The Foster family and Guaranty have been fixtures in business here for almost 100 years, yet they operate and innovate with a start-up’s sense of urgency. This region of the country has lagged behind the coastal markets in terms of podcast penetration and we see that as a great opportunity for us.”