Lazer Adds New Morning Show

Lazer 99.3 & 98.5 (WLZX FM) will debut Toucher & Rich on May 9th. The show has been regionally syndicated since October 2021 and originates from WBZ-FM in Boston.

“Toucher & Rich is the ideal show to complement our stations here in the market. We are so happy to bring them to Lazer and introduce them to the 413,” said David Oldread, VP/GM Springfield Rocks Radio Group.

The Marconi Award winning morning show features Fred Toucher and Rich Shertenlieb, along with Jon Wallach.

“We’re excited to be launching Toucher and Rich in Springfield with our new friends at Lazer 99.3 and 98.5”, shared Toucher & Rich, “We’re fortunate to have some of the most loyal listeners in radio and look forward to introducing our show to a whole new audience of potential T&R diehards.”