Family Radio Names DOE

David Shantz is the new Director of Engineering for Family Radio. Shantz joins Family Radio from Burk Technology where he was Product Manager. He will oversee more than 65 Family Radio sites across the country.

“I have listened to and observed the ministry of Family Radio since I was in grade school and rushed home to listen to ‘Big John and Sparky’ on a small radio on our stairs,” said Shantz. “To now be a part of this radio network is very humbling. My goal and passion are to be a part of the team that provides the best listener experience we can to our listeners around the country.”

“David brings his vast radio and leadership experience to help build on the quality of sound of Family Radio,” said Tom Evans, President/GM. “We look forward to the benefits of his expertise and his passion for the ministry.”