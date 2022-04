At the NAB Show in Las Vegas on Tuesday, the 10 Crystal Award winners were announced for their year-round commitment to community service. 50 finalists made the cut and these 10 stations took the trophies.

KBFB-FM Dallas, TX

KCLY-FM Clay Center, KS

KSFI-FM Salt Lake City, UT

KTAR-FM Phoenix, AZ

KTMY-FM Minneapolis-Saint Paul, MN

KYW-AM Philadelphia, PA

WDAS-FM Philadelphia, PA

WFEZ-FM Miami, FL

WMGK-FM Philadelphia, PA

WTLC-FM Indianapolis, IN