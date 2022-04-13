A 20 Year Scam Revealed

‘Sympathy Pains’ is a new true-crime podcast from independent journalist Laura Beil telling the story of a woman who faked illnesses for nearly 20 years. Beil specializes in medicine, health policy and science and reported and hosted the podcast, ‘Dr. Death’.

This stranger-than-fiction six-part series tells the true story of Sarah Delashmit, a scam artist with an almost 20-year history of faking illnesses and scheming to swindle everyone from close friends to medical charities into thinking she had cancer, muscular dystrophy, and countless injuries.

Beil speaks with Delashmit’s real victims in order to uncover the twisted truth. Unlike most scams, Delashmit didn’t want people’s money. She was after something far more valuable.

The first three episodes of ‘Sympathy Pains‘ are available now, with new episodes dropping on Wednesdays.