500th Episode Celebration

Freakonomics Radio will celebrate its 500th episode on April 20. The 500th episode kicks off a new four-part series on the state of higher education.

Host Stephen Dubner will talk with university presidents, academics, and economists to explore questions like: If the demand is there, why don’t elite colleges increase supply? Why are more women going to college than men? Do people go to college to learn, or to get a degree? What happens when Black and Hispanic students lose admissions advantages?

Freakonomics Radio is entering its 12th year now growing faster than it ever has before. Last month, the show hired Slate’s former podcast chief Gabriel Roth as editorial director and celebrated being the subject of the first-ever digital podcast channel on SiriusXM.