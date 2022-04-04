Salem San Francisco Manager Retiring

Salem Media’s San Francisco GM Mike Shields has announced he’ll retire in June. Shields has been leading that cluster for Salem for the past 11 years. The company has already announced who will replace Shields.

The company announced that Segar Kannan, General Sales Manager in Portland, will become the next General Manager in San Francisco. Kannan has been with Salem for 23 years, beginning as an Account Executive, Local Sales Manager, and the past 15 years as General Sales Manager. Kannan said, “I am looking forward to a new chapter in this journey and excited to see what Gods plan is for me, the stations, and the City.”

Salem CEO David Santrella said “Mike has been leading Salem’s San Francisco cluster for 11 years and has built a solid team, terrific culture, and delivered growth in both revenue and operating income yearly. Mike has had a great run than includes nearly 50 years in media and he has been a pleasure to work with. We wish them a multitude of blessings.”