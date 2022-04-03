NAB Show Radio-Centric Sessions

The upcoming 2022 NAB Show will center radio within a “diversified media ecosystem.” The April 23-27 show in Las Vegas, will include dozens of radio-centric sessions and events.

“The 2022 NAB Show will mark the beginning of a new normal for us as we move forward,” said Mike Hulvey, COO, Neuhoff Communications. Hulvey. “We’ve already started the redefinition of radio, and it’s only going to accelerate.”

According to the NAB, “The 2022 NAB Show has been reimagined to better address the top pain points in radio today, and to make it easy for attendees — new and old, from both traditional and newer verticals. The former Radio Show has been integrated into the show, that will focus on the content life cycle, making it easier to connect with the people, technologies, and products driving the future of radio and ensuring it remains a vibrant, engaging medium. ”

“Our industry has shifted, and if you want to know how to adapt and continue to evolve, you and your team must attend NAB Show,” said Angelina Rosario, DOS, Cox Media Group Miami. “It’s where like-minded people from the industry come to learn and connect. It’s a safe space where you can see the many possibilities for radio today and in the future.”

A daily schedule at a glance for radio broadcasters can be found Here.