Active Rock Returns to Southwest Florida

Active Rock has returned to Southwest Florida. Sun Broadcasting has launched a new lineup at WHEL-HD2 (93.7 FM) Rock 103-3!.

“Now, fans of Five Finger Death Punch, KoRn, Disturbed, Volbeat, Godsmack and Shinedown have a home in Southwest Florida,” said John Rozz, PD. “And of course, I had to have my longtime APD/MD Anthony “Roach” Proffitt on ROCK 103-3. Roach handles middays on ROCK 103-3 and joined by nationally syndicated shows Free Beer & Hot Wings in the morning and Dave & Mahoney afternoons.”

The footprint covers Lee County, Cape Coral, North Fort Myers, Lehigh, Sanibel and Ft. Myers Beach.