(By Rick Fink) Who do you learn from? Do you have a mentor? Read books? Attend seminars? Nearly every successful person I know, in life, sports, or business, has at least someone, if not multiple people, that they learn from.

In your pursuit to continually improve your knowledge of how businesses operate and the challenges they face, we suggest you consider two growth principles:

1. There is always a better way to do what you’re currently doing.

2. None of us is as smart as all of us.

To tap into the minds of others to continually help you find a better way, we recommend establishing your own informal “Business Alliance Group”.

Strategically select clients from different business categories that are willing to meet once a month, preferably over lunch or breakfast. Build a group of different-minded people, a creative mind, an analytical mind, a marketing mind, and a sales mind.

As the facilitator of this group, you should come up with a topic each month, especially in the beginning. It should be something other than advertising. Every topic that business owners face is a good topic to discuss. Bring any problems, challenges, situations, or ideas you have, and keep an open mind as each of your experts makes suggestions on how you might do better.

What’s in it for your advisory board members to participate?

1. They’ll be honored that you chose them as an expert you trust.

2. Each of them will also learn from your group as they participate.

3. They’ll also learn and get ideas from you.

4. It’s a time to openly discuss (vent) the frustrations of running a business.

5. They’ll come up with solutions to challenging issues.

Here are some guidelines to follow:

1. Limit the group to 8 to 10 people. You’ll have 1 or 2 absentees each month.

2. No competing businesses

3. NOT a selling opportunity. Purely business owners sharing ideas.

4. Preferably a quiet room (your station if accommodations exist)

5. Limit to one hour

6. Bring their own lunch

7. Send out reminders with topics that will be discussed

8. Oath of privacy (Everything is private and stays in this room)

What’s in it for you?

Because you are the person that created the business alliance group, you will get credit for all of the positive outcomes and it’s one more way for you to position yourself as an advertising and marketing expert.

The Bonus: You’ll learn a lot about the challenges business owners face. That is Priceless!



NEVER Stop Learning – Get Better Every Day!

Rick Fink from ENS Media (www.ensmediausa.com) can be reached by phone at 605-310-2062 or e-mail at [email protected]