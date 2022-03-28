Baseball In Baltimore

105.7 The Fan (WJZ-FM) in Baltimore is ready to launch ‘Baltimore Baseball Tonight’. The show on the Audacy station premiers on Opening Day, April 7.

The show will be hosted by station midday show host Bob Haynie, Orioles legends Bill Ripken and Mike Bordick, former Orioles Vice President of Baseball Operations Jim Duquette, and 105.7 The Fan’s Orioles beat reporter Cordell Woodland.

“‘Baltimore Baseball Tonight’ will give fans an in-depth preview of the Baltimore professional baseball team throughout the season and bring them closer to the game than ever before,” said Tracy Brandys, SVP/MM. “We’re also extremely excited to get back out with the fans at Pickles Pub and share our collective passion for the team alongside Bob, Bill, Mike, Jim and Cordell – five individuals who have decades of insight on the team.”

The show will air at 6:00 p.m. ET on game nights and broadcast live from Pickles Pub across the street from the stadium when the Orioles are home. When the team is on the road, the show will be live from various locations, including the 105.7 The Fan studios.