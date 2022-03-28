CMG Tulsa Launches St. Jude Drive

Cox Media Group Tulsa stations have kicked off the 2022 Tulsa St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway fundraiser. The goal of the campaign is the largest ever, $1.45 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

This year’s campaign has a target of 14,500 tickets sold. That bar is set 1,500 tickets higher than last year. Stations involved in the campaign include FOX23 (KOKI-TV), Mix 96.5 (KRAV-FM), and K95.5 (KWEN-FM).

“Tickets have sold out every year that our stations have promoted the Dream Home campaign, and we are confident that our audiences will help us reach this new goal before the giveaway on June 26th,” said Cathy Gunther, MVP, Cox Media Group Tulsa. “This is the 10th year we have partnered on this campaign, and it has become a real passion project for our team.”

The 2022 Tulsa St. Jude Dream Home is a modern farmhouse design 2,600 square feet, three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an open floor plan.