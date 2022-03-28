Be Your Best At Being A Resource

(By Marc Greenspan) Advertisers need information to plan their advertising, yet they are short on time to gather the information that will best help them make decisions. As a radio seller, how do you find data that will support your advertisers?

I am sure you already comb through industry trades, census data, Chamber of Commerce information, etc. Are you knowledgeable about Nielsen services or methodology changes that could affect your ratings? It’s vital that you are up to date with all of these changes so you can be the first resource advertisers turn to for help.

Now, Nielsen does a fine job of communicating their changes – or issues – to their subscribers. However, in a world of never-ending emails, you may miss a communique or two. You can always play catch-up by accessing your Nielsen portal.

Or you can take advantage of a new feature on Research Director, Inc.’s website. We just launched our Nielsen Bulletin Board. It is our way of keeping you informed with clear, simple, no-spin explanations of changes in Nielsen’s services.

Our Nielsen Bulletin Board gives you a one-stop consolidated list of any changes in their services. The most recent example is their announcement of how supply chain issues have affected their ability to produce PPM devices and the impact that is currently having on PPM market in-tabs.

This resource is open to all in the radio industry – clients and non-clients alike. Please feel free to check in any time to make sure you are up to date.

This essay is part of a series titled “Growing the Radio Pie.” To view past articles, visit The Ratings Experts at Research Director, Inc. online Here.

Marc Greenspan is President and a founding partner of Research Director, Inc. He can be reached at 410-295-6619 x11 or [email protected].