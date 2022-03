WSKZ-FM midday host and APD Kelly McCoy died Tuesday at the age of 58. She worked in radio in Chattanooga radio for 35 years.

Cumulus Chattanooga Operations Manager Scott Chase said, :Kelly McCoy was a much-loved radio personality and colleague, and we mourn her loss and send our deepest condolences to her family. Kelly set the standard for music radio hosts in Chattanooga.”

The cause of death was not announced.