Buffalo Radio Icon Bill Lacy Retiring

Bill Lacy, one of Buffalo’s longest running morning personalities, has announced his retirement from radio after a 50-year career. Lacy has anchored the Classic Hits 104.1 (WHTT-FM) morning show since joining the station in April 2002.

“Radio gave me the opportunity to meet and talk with some people I ordinarily would never have had the opportunity to meet, and to take part in some great adventures,” said Lacy. “Thanks for allowing me into your homes, cars, and workplaces over all these years. I hope I was good company. I must confess, I am a bit worried about the financial aspects of retirement… apparently Tom Brady ran out of money after six weeks.”

“Hosting a morning show on a major station is a tough job and Bill has done it really well,” said Jim Riley, VP/MM, Cumulus Buffalo. “There are a rare few broadcasters with the talent to stay at the top of the game for almost 40 years and I feel very fortunate that I got to work with one of them. Bill really is a Hall of Famer.”

Bill Lacy’s final show is scheduled for May 27th and a talent search is currently underway for new local morning host on Classic Hits 104.1.