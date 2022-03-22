Audacy Wraps Up WAMO

Audacy has reached an agreement with Martz Communications to acquire Urban/Hip-Hop station WAMO in Pittsburgh. Audacy will provide programming to WAMO-AM (660) and its FM translator (107.3).

“There are very few brands that have been as influential in the city of Pittsburgh as WAMO and I cannot express our level of excitement to welcome such a great radio station and the terrific staff to the Audacy Pittsburgh family,” said Michael Spacciapolli, SVP/MM, Audacy Pittsburgh. “We will bring scale and leadership in the urban format, while continuing WAMO’s mission of celebrating cultural diversity and commitment to promoting quality diverse music, community support, fan engagement, and local and national news.”

The local marketing agreement begins April 4.