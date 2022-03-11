Rumba In Philly

iHeartmedia has brought Rumba 106.1 (WISX-FM) to Philadelphia. According to iHeartMedia the latest census figures show the Philadelphia region contains the third-highest Latino population in the Northeast.

“Our decision to create Rumba 106.1 is a recognition of the importance and vitality of the Greater Philadelphia region’s Latino population, which has grown to just over 15 percent over the past five years,” said Derrick Corbett, SVP Programming, iHeartMedia Philadelphia

“History is unfolding in the city of brotherly love with the very first full-power FM signal dedicated to the Latino community, which has been longing for many years to have its voice represented in Philadelphia,” said P.J. Gonzalez, SVP Programming iHeartLatino.

Broadcasting from Parx Casino Studios, Rumba 106.1 is playing ten thousand songs commercial free for the launch.