Pritchard Gets More Responsibility

Audacy has promoted Jeremy Pritchard to Regional Brand Manager of its alternative format. He’ll now oversee content strategy, talent, operations and branding for 94/7 Alternative Portland (KNRK-FM). Pritchard will continue hosting afternoon drive on ALT 949 (KBZT-FM) in San Diego.

“We’re delighted to continue our ongoing investment in our alternative portfolio and promote one of our very own,” said Mike Kaplan, Senior Vice President of Programming/Alternative Format, Audacy. “Jeremy is a proven star in this industry who will help us continue the evolution of the 94/7 brand. His experience at KBZT has allowed him to understand what the consumer wants, which we trust he will implement into his new role.”

“With a storied 19-year career at KBZT in San Diego, I’m excited to be adding another great craft beer city to my purview,” said Pritchard.

Pritchard launched his career in radio at KMXN-FM in Orange County, CA before moving to San Diego in 2002 to take the reins of KFSD-FM. Since joining KBZT-FM in 2003, he has held multiple positions in promotions, programming and on-air.