New Spanish-Launguage Channel Launches

reVolver Podcasts is launching a new audio channel for Spanish-language media company Estrella Media. Here are the details…

“The Estrella channel at reVolver is our first dedicated audio space hosting the best digital audio shows in podcasting,” said Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts, “I am thrilled that Estrella Media’s talent and production quality will make our new digital audio space an instant favorite for our listeners.”

The Estrella Media channel will include nationally-syndicated Spanish-language radio personality Don Cheto with Las Historias de Don Cheto, Marlene Quinto, DJ at Que Buena Los Angeles 105.5FM/94.3, with No Soy Bruja Certificada, and Luna 98.3 Dallas DJ Perla Barraza’s El Otro Lado De La Luna.

The all-new Estrella podcast channel is accessible at www.revolverpodcasts.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Deezer, iHeartRadio and coming soon Facebook Audio.