Cumulus Hit With Big EEO Fine

The FCC is not happy with Cumulus and has hit the company with a $32,000 fine for violating its EEO requirements. The Commission says Cumulus has a history “of repeatedly violating the Commission’s rules and its apparent disregard of the Commission’s EEO rules is particularly troubling.”

This most recent Notice of Apparent Liability dates back to 2018 and involves a cluster of five former Cumulus stations in Albany, Sasser and Leesburg, GA. The Commission says Cumulus failed to timely upload its 2018 Annual Report in its stations’ public inspection files. “We further find that by failing to timely upload its 2018 Annual Report into its public inspection files, Cumulus apparently violated section 73.3526(e)(7) of the Commission’s rules, which requires licensees of commercial stations to keep certain information, including EEO information such as the Annual Report, in their stations’ public inspection files.”

Cumulus told the Commission that the filing was simply overlooked. Cumulus said that its Business Manager for the stations in the Albany, Georgia market, had previously prepared the Stations’ annual EEO reports with the assistance of the market’s Assistant Business Manager, but that in December 2018, the Assistant Business Manager left the company.

That explanation doesn’t fly with The FCC.

The Commission responded by saying Cumulus is a highly sophisticated broadcaster with extensive operations that employs thousands of people and routinely fills scores of job openings annually. “The Commission’s EEO rules ensure that broadcasters take concrete and thoughtful steps to seek and attract diverse employees. Repeated disregard of these rules by a broadcaster of Cumulus’ size and scope is contrary to the public interest.”

The Commission stated that Cumulus’ history of prior offenses, as well as the other factors, warranted an upward adjustment of the base forfeiture and proposed a $26,000 fine for violating the annual report filing. The Media Bureau previously issued Notices of Apparent Liability against Cumulus in 2008 and 2017 for EEO rule violations.

Another $6,000 was tacked on for failing to adequately analyze its stations’ EEO program.

The Commission also denied Cumulus’ request to reduce the fine. “Cumulus failed to submit any evidence of inability to pay a forfeiture, and moreover, Cumulus’ parent reported on its website that, for the third quarter of 2020, “[d]espite the extraordinary challenges of operating through a pandemic, we have reduced debt by $269 million and increased cash by $316 million since emerging from bankruptcy….” Accordingly, we propose a total forfeiture of $32,000 for Cumulus’ apparent violations of the EEO rules in this case.”

Read the full FCC NAL HERE.