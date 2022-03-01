iHeart Launches New Talk Back Technology

TechCrunch gets the exclusive about the new technology iHeart has launched on the iHeartRadio app. The technology allows listeners to record up to 30 seconds of audio and send that audio directly to their favorite show hosts.

That audio can then be used on the air by the hosts they are sent to.

According to the TechCrunch report, the Talk Back feature can be found by locating a red microphone button on the app. The feature works for both radio shows and podcasts.

The new feature has been in development since late 2021.

Read the full TechCrunch story HERE.