College Radio Message For Ukraine

More than 50 college radio stations around the world contributed audio content to let Ukraine’s students and the whole country know that they stand in support of them. The effort was coordinated by the College Radio Foundation less than 24 hours after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The College Radio Foundation coordinated the effort on February 26, in response to the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian military. Rob Quicke, founder of the foundation, coordinated the effort by inviting messages of support that were then combined into one produced piece that was sent to the Ukrainians the next day. Quicke contacted two Ukrainian college radio stations and sent them the audio to share with their students.

“The result was incredible. In less than a day, we heard from over 50 college radio stations around the world that they wanted to stand with Ukraine and send a strong message of solidarity,” said Quicke. “It was a truly international coalition of love and support.”

You can hear the Full Presentation Here

The Ukrainian Student Radio response can be Heard Here