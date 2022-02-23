Pittman, Wilson Help Open Up CRS

iHeartMedia CEO Bob Pittman and Townsquare Media CEO Bill Wilson will be on stage today as the Country Radio Seminar kicks off day one, in-person, in Nashville. CRS is featuring panels called “Heads of State” this year which feature interviews with radio and record label CEO’s.

Pittman will be interviewed by All Access’s Joel Denver at 2:30. iHeartMedia is also reporting 4th quarter 2021 earnings today at 8:30AM.

Wilson will be interviewed at 4PM by Mike McVay.

On Thursday, Alpha Media CEO Bob Proffitt starts the morning off. He’ll be interviewed by Lon Helton.

McVay returns to the stage at 4PM with an interview of Beasley Media CEO Caroline Beasley.

On Friday, RAB CEO Erica Farber interviews Hubbard Media CEO Ginny Morris at 9:30 and Audacy CEO David Field is interviewed by Sarah Trahern at 3PM.