Here Are Your 2022 Crystal Radio Award Finalists

The National Association of Broadcasters announced the 50 finalists for the 35th annual NAB Crystal Radio Awards. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 26 at the 2022 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

This year’s finalists are:

KBFB-FM Dallas, TX; KBHP-FM Bemidji, MN; KBLB-FM Baxter, MN; KCLY-FM Clay Center, KS; KDWB-FM Minneapolis, MN; KIKV-FM Saint Cloud, MN; KIRO-FM Seattle, WA; KJR-FM Seattle, WA; KMVP-FM Phoenix, AZ; KNDE-FM College Station, TX; KOSI-FM Greenwood Village, CO; KPEK-FM New York, NY; KRMG-FM Tulsa, OK; KRWM-FM Seattle, WA; KSFI-FM Salt Lake City, UT; KSNE-FM Las Vegas, NV; KTAR-FM Phoenix, AZ; KTMY-FM Saint Paul, MN; KUPD-FM Phoenix, AZ; KXKT-FM Omaha, NE; KYGO-FM Greenwood Village, CO; KYW-AM Philadelphia, PA; KZFN-FM Moscow, ID; WBAB West Babylon, NY; WBAL-AM Baltimore, MD; WBZZ-FM Pittsburgh, PA; WDAS-FM Philadelphia, PA; WDNS-FM Bowling Green, KY; WDSN-FM Pittsburgh, PA; WEDR-FM Hollywood, FL; WFEZ-FM Hollywood, FL; WFLC-FM Hollywood, FL; WGKB-AM Milwaukee, WI; WGY-AM Schenectady, NY; WHIO-FM Dayton, OH; WHKO-FM Dayton, OH; WHQT-FM Hollywood, FL; WIYY-FM Baltimore, MD; WJNO-AM West Palm Beach, FL; WMBX-FM West Palm Beach, FL; WMGK-FM Philadelphia, PA; WMMX-FM Dayton, OH; WNRP-AM Pensacola, FL; WOKV-FM Jacksonville, FL; WSUN-FM St. Petersburg, FL; WTAW-AM College Station, TX; WTLC-FM Columbus, OH; WTMJ-AM Milwaukee, WI; WUSQ-FM Hagerstown, MD; WXTU-FM Philadelphia, PA.

Ten Crystal Radio Award recipients will be chosen by a panel of judges representing the broadcast industry, community service organizations and public relations firms.