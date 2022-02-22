Report: Cumulus Shutting Down Arkansas Radio Network

According to a report in Arkansas Business, after more than fifty years of broadcasting news, sports, and farm market reports, the Arkansas Radio Network will be signing off next month. Based at KARN in Little Rock, the network is owned by Cumulus.
PD Toby Howell sent an e-mail to 18 affiliates letting them know that the network will be ending its news and information programming on March 20.
The report says the Howell e-mail thanked the affiliates but gave no reason for ending the network. “We have appreciated the opportunity to serve your news and information needs, and we will continue to do so for the next 30 days so that you may transition to a new service.”
The network launched back in 1967 as the Delta Farm Network. In the 1980’s the network was heard on nearly 70 Arkansas radio stations.
Sad but inevitable. In its day, statewide farm news networks served rural America farming communities well. Today’s farms are computerized and farmers have on line access to industry news and vendor websites. So, no need to listen to farm news or any talk radio in the milking parlor. The cows likely prefer music too. And I suppose anyone can launch a farm news network on the cheap via podcast if there is still a need.
. . We thought that was really something back in the day . . . we were one of ARN’s initial affiliate stations when the network began back in 1967 with our 1,000 watt daytimer,, KRLW
in Walnut Ridge. Sad to see it go away. RIP, ARN.
We still have TSN, Texas State Network News, here in the Lone Star State. I hope we don’t lose it. Last I knew, TSN was owned by Audacy, which owns the flagship news station, KRLD in Dallas.