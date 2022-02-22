Report: Cumulus Shutting Down Arkansas Radio Network

According to a report in Arkansas Business, after more than fifty years of broadcasting news, sports, and farm market reports, the Arkansas Radio Network will be signing off next month. Based at KARN in Little Rock, the network is owned by Cumulus.

PD Toby Howell sent an e-mail to 18 affiliates letting them know that the network will be ending its news and information programming on March 20.

The report says the Howell e-mail thanked the affiliates but gave no reason for ending the network. “We have appreciated the opportunity to serve your news and information needs, and we will continue to do so for the next 30 days so that you may transition to a new service.”

The network launched back in 1967 as the Delta Farm Network. In the 1980’s the network was heard on nearly 70 Arkansas radio stations.