Cumulus Hauls in Over $78K For Kids

Cumulus owned Nash-FM 97.3 (KHKI) and Classic Rock 95 KGGO in Des Moines set a new fundraising record during their recent Music Gives to St. Jude Radiothon. The 2022 campaign brought in $78,580 from listeners.

Jack Taddeo, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Des Moines, said: “Our fans never disappoint us with their level of commitment and support for this annual event. And the impact of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on central Iowa families is immeasurable.”

Andrew Vonahnen, Program Director, Nash-FM 97.3, commented: “For two days, we passionately and successfully relayed the message and mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to the people of Central Iowa. I am so proud of the KHKI staff’s efforts for this worthy cause.”

Chad Taylor, Program Director, 95 KGGO, added: “I’m humbled by the generosity and compassion central Iowans show St. Jude year after year. We are blessed to have such strong supporters of our Radiothon on 95 KGGO!”