SuiteRadio Announces New Morning Show

The new show features Todd Newton with Maria Todd. The company also announced a new partnership with Key Networks.

Newton has worked at WKBQ in St. Louis, WNEW in New York and KIIS-FM in Los Angeles. He’s written two books, “Life In The Bonus Round,” his autobiography, and “The Host With The Most: Tales Of A Tattooed Television Personality.” All proceeds from his books benefit Parkinson’s Disease research.

Maria Todd has worked at KRBE in Houston, KHMX in Houston, KHKS in Dallas, WKSE in Buffalo, and KMVQ-99.7 NOW in San Francisco.

Todd said, “Since first cracking a mic in 1991, I knew radio would be the

heart and soul of my entire entertainment career. No matter where I’ve

gone or what project I’ve had the privilege to work on, the razzle dazzle of

the FM dial has never left me. I’m so proud to join SuiteRadio’s vision for

the future and look forward to sharing countless hours of laughter and talk

with Maria Todd and our new friends across the country. The world keeps

on changing but great conversation never goes out of style!”

The company also announced a new representation partnership with Key

Networks.