Atlanta’s Parks Stamper Retiring

Long-time 104.7 The Fish (WFSH-FM) radio personality Parks Stamper is retiring. She will end her midday program on the Salem Media Group station February 25.

“When my husband, Greg, and I prayed about accepting the position at The Fish, God made it clear that it was for a season. I had no idea that the season would last 21 years,” said Stamper. “I am so thankful to the listeners, coworkers, and sponsors for inviting me into their work and homes to see Jesus Christ transforming and literally saving lives.”

“We wish Parks the best after a long-distinguished career serving the Atlanta community,” said Mike Blakemore, VP Programming CCM stations and WFSH PD. “She has touched and changed so many lives over the years. She, more than anyone at The Fish, sounded like Atlanta, and was the radio co-worker and friend to millions of listeners during her tenure. Parks on the air is the same Parks in person. She is 100% authentic. She cares and prays for our listeners every day. Fortunately for us, she will continue to be a voice on the air on a part-time basis.”