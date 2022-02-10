What is The True Story About Z100?

Scott Shannon created one of the most successful radio stations and music formats in the history of radio. In 74 days, he took New York City’s Z100 from Worst to First in 1983. Elvis Duran has hosted the morning show for the past 26 years.
The two of them are fierce competitors today with Duran on Z100 and Shannon on WCBS-FM, but they are still friends and together they’ve created Worst to First: The True Story of Z100 New York, a feature-length documentary that premieres tomorrow, February 11, on VOD platforms including Apple/iTunes, Amazon, GooglePlay, Vudu, and Microsoft. Additionally, it will be available on InDemand (Comcast, Spectrum, Charter, Cox, Frontier, etc.) and DirectTV.
Duran said Z100 is the most iconic radio station in history. “What Scott Shannon did 39 years ago is simply the story of legend. To think that I’m a part of this story in any way is just surreal to me. This is one of radio’s greatest tales, and I’m just so proud to have teamed up with Scott to tell it to anyone who will listen.”
Shannon added, “At first I thought the documentary was a crazy idea and I’m still a little suspicious. I’d like to thank Elvis for participating in this labor of love because I know he thought it was a wacky idea too!”
The film features Scott Shannon and other Hall of Fame radio personalities as well as industry legends like Clive Davis, Elvis Duran, Don Ienner, Tom Poleman and Patty Steele. Artists such as Jon Bon Jovi, Joan Jett, Tony Orlando, Nile Rodgers, Debbie Gibson and Taylor Dayne, all share their personal stories of the importance of the station, their love of radio and passion for performing music.
Watch a video teaser HERE.
I’d add CKLW.
Exactly!
I grew up in southern Michigan in the ’70s, and CKLW, “The Big 8”, was my go-to Top 40 station. With its booming 50,000 watt signal, I could receive it in my basement bedroom as if it was the hometown station.
I’ve got just hours and hours of memories of CKLW, never to be forgotten.
Thumbs up for the Big 8! I grew up 200 miles from Detroit, in Eastern Indiana and listened to CKLW. My parents thought I was crazy. Their news writing was as entertaining as the great music they played. 20/20 news! During the evening hours, WABC was my go-to station with the great Cousin Brucie. I never heard a moment of “dead air”. Those were the days!
“Duran said Z100 is the most iconic radio station in history.”
Well, if he actually said this – he is quite wrong. WABC would most likely take that title, though an argument for KHJ could also be made. Those old AM top 40 signals attracted a higher percentage of listeners and the big signals traveled well beyond the market, two things that a local FM can not replicate now.