What is The True Story About Z100?

Scott Shannon created one of the most successful radio stations and music formats in the history of radio. In 74 days, he took New York City’s Z100 from Worst to First in 1983. Elvis Duran has hosted the morning show for the past 26 years.

The two of them are fierce competitors today with Duran on Z100 and Shannon on WCBS-FM, but they are still friends and together they’ve created Worst to First: The True Story of Z100 New York, a feature-length documentary that premieres tomorrow, February 11, on VOD platforms including Apple/iTunes, Amazon, GooglePlay, Vudu, and Microsoft. Additionally, it will be available on InDemand (Comcast, Spectrum, Charter, Cox, Frontier, etc.) and DirectTV.

Duran said Z100 is the most iconic radio station in history. “What Scott Shannon did 39 years ago is simply the story of legend. To think that I’m a part of this story in any way is just surreal to me. This is one of radio’s greatest tales, and I’m just so proud to have teamed up with Scott to tell it to anyone who will listen.”

Shannon added, “At first I thought the documentary was a crazy idea and I’m still a little suspicious. I’d like to thank Elvis for participating in this labor of love because I know he thought it was a wacky idea too!”

The film features Scott Shannon and other Hall of Fame radio personalities as well as industry legends like Clive Davis, Elvis Duran, Don Ienner, Tom Poleman and Patty Steele. Artists such as Jon Bon Jovi, Joan Jett, Tony Orlando, Nile Rodgers, Debbie Gibson and Taylor Dayne, all share their personal stories of the importance of the station, their love of radio and passion for performing music.

Watch a video teaser HERE.