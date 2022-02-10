Stuck on You

What if cars rolled off the assembly line and your radio station was the ONLY radio station that driver could listen to? Out in Seattle, a technical snafu on some Mazda vehicles has drivers stuck on KUOW-FM.

The public station is reporting on it’s website that for some reason some Mazda owners around the Puget Sound are permanently stuck on their radio station.

The station reports that service managers at three Seattle Mazda dealerships said they’ve been flooded with calls during the last three weeks about this issue. There was some speculation that it was the recent rollout of 5G.

Could it be an issue with HD technology?

There’s a lively discussion on Reddit about the issue.

Geekwire is reporting it’s Mazda vehicle between 2014 and 2017 fitted with HD Radio’s.

Here’s a statement from KUOW about the isse that was posted to their website: “KUOW is aware of an apparent issue between our signal and some Mazda infotainment systems, causing radios to reboot when they connect to KUOW’s 94.9 FM signal. We have been in contact with Xperi, the company who owns the technology behind HD Radio, and have given them complete access to our transmitters to investigate what is causing this issue. Our operations team is doing everything they can to support them in finding a quick resolution. We also appreciate the assistance of listeners who helped alert KUOW to this issue and have provided additional information to aid the investigation.”