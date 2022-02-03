Crowley Misinforms

Shortly after the hearing yesterday the musicFIRST Coalition sent out a press release praising the committee for taking a “massive step toward true music fairness.” Crowley then went on to misinform his followers.

The former Congressman went on to say that he was disappointed that not a single broadcasting company chose to appear at the hearing. The fact is Bustos Media CEO Amador Bustos requested a seat at the table so he could share his thoughts on how these proposed fees would impact minority-owned radio stations. Bustos tells Radio Ink he was told no thank you.

You can read Amador’s op-ed piece in Radio Ink about this issue HERE which was put into the Congressional record by a committee member.