Bonneville Picks Up Thompson From Audacy

Bonneville Phoenix has named Sean Thompson Program Director for 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station and ESPN 620 Phoenix. Thompson moves to Phoenix from Atlanta where he was APD for Audacy’s 92.9 The Game.

“It was going to need to be the ultimate opportunity for me to leave The Game and I’ve found it,” said Thompson. “With the talented talk shows, flagship relationships with all the local teams and full commitment to digital content, the potential for the Arizona Sports super brand is limitless.”

Thompson will replace Rod Lakin, who left Phoenix for Philadelphia in October.

“Sean is the perfect person to lead Arizona’s Sports Station to new heights,” said Bonneville Phoenix SVP/Market Manager Ryan Hatch. “He is strategic, creative, collaborative and we can’t wait to see what he will do to continue to grow the Arizona Sports brand on all channels.”