Bonneville Picks Up Thompson From Audacy

By
Radio Ink
-
0

Bonneville Phoenix has named Sean Thompson Program  Director for 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station and ESPN 620 Phoenix. Thompson moves to Phoenix from Atlanta where he was APD for Audacy’s 92.9 The Game.

“It was going to need to be the ultimate opportunity for me to leave The Game and I’ve found it,” said  Thompson. “With the talented talk shows, flagship relationships with all the local teams and full  commitment to digital content, the potential for the Arizona Sports super brand is limitless.”

Thompson will replace Rod Lakin, who left Phoenix for Philadelphia in October.

“Sean is the perfect person to lead Arizona’s Sports Station to new heights,” said Bonneville Phoenix  SVP/Market Manager Ryan Hatch. “He is strategic, creative, collaborative and we can’t wait to see what  he will do to continue to grow the Arizona Sports brand on all channels.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here