Over 200 House Members Now Support Free Radio

Eleven members of the House of Representatives have added their support to the Local Radio Freedom Act. The bill that opposes any potential legislation to impose new performance royalties on broadcast radio stations now has 208 co-sponsors in the House and 24 in the Senate.

Adding their support recently for the LRFA in the House are Reps. Cliff Bentz (R-OR-2), Mike Carey (R-OH-15), Dan Crenshaw (R-TX-2), Pat Fallon (R-TX-4), Andrew Garbarino (R-NY-2), Bill Huizenga (R-MI-2), Tracey Mann (R-KS-1), Kathy Manning (D-NC-6), Mary Miller (R-IL-15), Austin Scott (R-GA-8), Chris Smith (R-NJ-4).

This week, the National Religous Broadcasters voiced its support for the legislation and preserving a free market for music licensing. NRB said many of its members already pay music licensing fees and provide free promotion to the record industry, and that a performance royalty would financially cripple local broadcasters.