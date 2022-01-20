ABC Audio Launches GMA Channel

ABC Audio has launched its new “GMA” channel on Apple Podcasts and announced three new podcasts: a “Good Morning America” podcast; the second season of “Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson”; and new entertainment podcast “Close Up.”

ABC Audio’s free “GMA” channel will house these new projects, as well as all of ABC News’ lifestyle, culture and entertainment on-demand audio content, including “In Plain Sight: Lady Bird Johnson.”

All of ABC Audio’s podcasts are available across major podcast platforms.

Beginning today, the “Good Morning America” podcast will allow both the first and second hours of “Good Morning America” to be available to listeners as a podcast.

The trailer and first episode of season two of “Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson” are available now, with new episodes posting Thursdays.

The new entertainment podcast “Close Up,” hosted by Emmy Award-winning journalist Kelley Carter, will feature interviews with Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Steven Spielberg, Aaron Sorkin, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Michael B. Jordan, Corey Hawkins, and Aunjanue Ellis, who discuss their careers and craft.

“Good Morning America,” “Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson” and “Close Up” will all be available for free on major listening platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, TuneIn, Audacy and the ABC News app.