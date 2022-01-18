Honors For WPLN ND

WPLN’s News Director Emily Siner has been named as a recipient of the Nashville Business Journal’s 2022 class of 40 Under 40 Award. She has been part of Nashville Public Radio since 2014.

“I know how lucky I am to work at an organization that intentionally invests in local journalism. That’s how I was able to grow, and it’s why I’m able to help others grow,”said Siner. “This award feels like a validation of the community’s strong support of the station, which is really the backbone to all of it.”

“Every thriving organization needs energetic, thoughtful and empathetic leadership,” said Steve Swenson, President/ CEO at Nashville Public Radio. “Emily excels in every aspect of leading a team, and her work in creating This Is Nashville has been critical in discovering the best people to lead the show and crafting the content direction.”

In the past year, WPLN News hired 14 journalists and now is a newsroom of 25.